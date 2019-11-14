Flames' Cam Talbot: Lack of support in loss
Talbot stopped 29 of 31 shots Wednesday but dropped a 3-1 result to the Stars.
It's a recurring theme for Talbot -- he's gotten two or fewer goals of support in four of his five starts, which makes it tough to win regardless of his individual performance. That being said, Talbot has been just alright with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in six total appearances. The 32-year-old shouldn't have to wait long for another starting opportunity, as the Flames play a road back-to-back in Arizona and Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.
