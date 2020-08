Talbot stopped 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's win over the Jets in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Talbot only gave up a goal Andrew Copp in the first period. The goalie Talbot only faced 11 shots combined over the final 40 minutes of the contest. Light workload aside, it appears the 33-year-old has earned the starting gig in the playoffs after staking the Flames to a 1-0 series lead. Expect to see him back between the pipes in Game 2.