Flames' Cam Talbot: Loses back-and-forth battle

Talbot surrendered four goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

The teams traded leads throughout the game, but Talbot allowed both David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly to tally in the shootout. The 32-year-old goalie's four-game winning streak was snapped as he dipped to 7-7-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 17 appearances. Look for David Rittich to start Wednesday's Battle of Alberta showdown against the Oilers.