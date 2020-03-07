Flames' Cam Talbot: Makes 32 saves in win
Talbot stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Talbot had a shaky start, allowing Taylor Hall to score on the first shot of the game, but the 32-year-old goalie settled in nicely after that. It's Talbot's third straight win. He improved to 12-10-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 26 appearances. His recent success has helped him steal away some playing time from David Rittich, but whichever goalie starts Sunday's game against the Golden Knights faces a tough task.
