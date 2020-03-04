Flames' Cam Talbot: Making second straight start

Talbot will guard the home goal during Wednesday's clash with Columbus, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against the Panthers, turning aside all 38 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-0 road victory. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 11th win of the season in a home matchup with a banged-up Blue Jackets team that's gone 2-3-2 in its last seven games.