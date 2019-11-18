Flames' Cam Talbot: On wrong end of shutout
Talbot stopped 31 of 37 shots in a 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Talbot kept things close, allowing only two goals through two periods. However, the Flames appeared to leave their scoring skills at home, falling via shutout for the second straight game. Talbot has received nine goals of support in his six starts this season, which contributes to his poor 1-5-0 record. The 32-year-old also has a 3.23 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Look for David Rittich to return to the crease Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
