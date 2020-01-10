Flames' Cam Talbot: Outstanding in Thursday's win
Talbot stopped 42 of 43 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Talbot was only beat by Mats Zuccarello on a quick transition early in the second period. The 32-year-old goalie has a three-game winning streak, and he's permitted just five goals on 102 shots in that span. For the season, he's at a 6-7-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 appearances. Talbot could be in line for a third straight start if he gets the nod Saturday versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.