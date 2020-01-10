Flames' Cam Talbot: Outstanding in Thursday's win

Talbot stopped 42 of 43 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Talbot was only beat by Mats Zuccarello on a quick transition early in the second period. The 32-year-old goalie has a three-game winning streak, and he's permitted just five goals on 102 shots in that span. For the season, he's at a 6-7-0 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 appearances. Talbot could be in line for a third straight start if he gets the nod Saturday versus the Oilers.