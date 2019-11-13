Flames' Cam Talbot: Pegged for spot start Wednesday

Talbot will protect the road cage in Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

This will be Talbot's fifth start of the year, as the Flames decided to rest David Rittich. Talbot has struggled between the pipes this year, allowing three or more goals in four of his starts The Stars offer a solid opportunity to get back on track, however, as they rank 29th in the league with 2.39 scores per contest.