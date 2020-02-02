Flames' Cam Talbot: Relief outing ends in fight

Talbot allowed two goals on 21 shots over 16:15 during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Talbot relieved David Rittich after the latter gave up a fourth goal early in the second period. Near the end of the second period, Talbot took objection to Sam Gagner's contact in the crease, which led to a brawl. The 32-year-old netminder dropped the mitts with the Oilers' Mike Smith. When all was said and done, Talbot had 21 PIM to his name and an ejection. He avoided the decision Saturday, staying at 7-7-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 18 appearances.