Flames' Cam Talbot: Relief outing ends in fight
Talbot allowed two goals on 21 shots over 16:15 during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Talbot relieved David Rittich after the latter gave up a fourth goal early in the second period. Near the end of the second period, Talbot took objection to Sam Gagner's contact in the crease, which led to a brawl. The 32-year-old netminder dropped the mitts with the Oilers' Mike Smith. When all was said and done, Talbot had 21 PIM to his name and an ejection. He avoided the decision Saturday, staying at 7-7-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 18 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.