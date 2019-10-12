Flames' Cam Talbot: Set for season debut Sunday

Talbot will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game versus San Jose, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This is the Flames' first back-to-back of the season, so Rittich will start Saturday against the Golden Knights and Talbot will get the second game. Talbot had a rough season last year with the Oilers, posting a 10-15-3 record, .881 save percentage and 3.70 GAA. Even though the Sharks have struggled to start the year, Talbot's a risky fantasy start in any setting.