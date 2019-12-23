Flames' Cam Talbot: Set for start Monday
Talbot is slated to get the nod on the road versus the Wild on Monday.
Talbot will make his fourth start in the Flames' previous nine contests, having posted a 2-1-0 record and 2.35 GAA in his prior three outings. The 32-year-old is unlikely to unseat David Rittich from the No. 1 spot, but could earn himself a few more games down the stretch.
