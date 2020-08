Talbot is slated to be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 1 clash with Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot was stellar during the four-game play-in round matchup with Winnipeg, as he went 3-1 with a 1.51 GAA. The Ontario native closed out the series with a 31-save shutout performance in Game 4. The Flames limited Winnipeg to just 27.5 shots per game (fifth fewest in the postseason), so the veteran netminder may not have to face a lot of rubber versus Dallas.