Flames' Cam Talbot: Signs one-year pact with Calgary

Talbot signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Flames on Monday, AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno reports.

Talbot is familiar with playing in Western Canada, having plied his trade in Edmonton for most of the past four seasons before a four-game stint in Philadelphia following a trade. He had 42 wins and a 2.39 GAA for the Oilers in 2016-17, but Talbot hasn't been able to rediscover that form since. He'll battle David Rittich for the starting job in Calgary.