Talbot gave up four goals on 15 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Stars in Thursday's Game 6.

Talbot was given a 3-0 lead early in the first period, but he had let the Stars tie the game early in the second. Interim head coach Geoff Ward replaced Talbot for the remainder of the second, but David Rittich couldn't stop the bleeding. In the third, Talbot returned to the game and gave up one more goal. It's a sour ending to what had been a good postseason for the 33-year-old, who entered Thursday with a 2.17 GAA and a .934 save percentage in nine games. Talbot is an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2020-21 season.