Flames' Cam Talbot: Sloppy on home ice
Talbot allowed four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Talbot was rewarded with this start after a good showing Sunday in Anaheim, but he promptly served up a stinker against John Carlson and Co. Consistency has been the issue for the Flames as a whole, and Talbot's no exception -- he's allowed eight goals in four appearances (three starts) while posting a 1-2-0 record this year. David Rittich should get the nod for Thursday's game against the Panthers.
