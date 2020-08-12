Talbot made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

He looked shaky on Dallas' second goal, which tied things up at 2-2 midway through the second period, but Rasmus Andersson fired home the game-winner five minutes later and Talbot stood tall in the third. The 33-year-old posted a dazzling .945 save percentage in the qualifying round against the Jets, but even if he can't keep up that level of play much longer, Calgary appears to be in the driver's seat in this series.