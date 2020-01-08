Flames' Cam Talbot: Stands tall versus Blackhawks

Talbot allowed only one goal on 32 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks winger Dominik Kubalik tipped one past Talbot late in the first period, but the goalie bounced back and got the win thanks to a pair of Elias Lindholm goals. Talbot improved to 5-7-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 14 appearances. He's allowed three or fewer goals in last seven outings, with just 14 total tallies in that span. David Rittich still figures to get most of the starts, but Talbot can be trusted in certain matchups.