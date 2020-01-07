Flames' Cam Talbot: Starting in Chicago
Talbot will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road clash with Chicago, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Rangers, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his fourth win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his third road win of the season in a matchup with a surging Blackhawks team that's won four of its last five games.
