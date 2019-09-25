Play

Flames' Cam Talbot: Starting in San Jose

Talbot will start between the pipes in Thursday's exhibition game against the Sharks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Talbot has struggled in limited action this preseason, posting an ugly 4.04 GAA and .838 save percentage in two appearances. The 32-year-old will enter the 2019-20 campaign firmly entrenched as the Flames No. 2 behind David Rittich.

