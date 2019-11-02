Flames' Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game against the Capitals, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot struggled in his last start Oct. 22 against Washington, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. The 32-year-old will look to bounce back against the same opponent on the road Sunday.

