Flames' Cam Talbot: Starting Sunday in Anaheim

Talbot will protect the road goal Sunday versus the Ducks, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Talbot got an unexpected relief appearance Saturday versus the Kings, stopping all eight shots he faced in the third period of a 4-1 loss. The Ducks are undefeated at home, making Talbot a very risky play, especially given that he will be appearing on back-to-back nights.

