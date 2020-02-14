Flames' Cam Talbot: Stellar in massive shutout

Talbot posted a 44-save shutout in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Talbot's first shutout with the Flames was one to remember, as the Ducks peppered the netminder with pucks, but he dealt with them all accordingly. The 32-year-old improved to 8-8-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 20 games. He could be in line for Saturday's start against the Blackhawks after such a strong performance.