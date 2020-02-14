Flames' Cam Talbot: Stellar in massive shutout
Talbot posted a 44-save shutout in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Talbot's first shutout with the Flames was one to remember, as the Ducks peppered the netminder with pucks, but he dealt with them all accordingly. The 32-year-old improved to 8-8-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 20 games. He could be in line for Saturday's start against the Blackhawks after such a strong performance.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.