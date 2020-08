Talbot will patrol the crease in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After getting lit up for five goals in Game 2, Talbot bounced back with authority by recording a 35-save shutout to take a 2-1 series lead. The 33-year-old netminder has made at least 30 saves in four of the last five games, so he has an appealing ceiling for fantasy purposes as the Flames look to win a crucial Game 4.