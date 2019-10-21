Flames' Cam Talbot: Strong performance Sunday
Talbot stopped 29 of 30 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Road games versus the Ducks have long been a problem for the Flames, but nobody told Talbot that. He only allowed a goal to Jakob Silfverberg 12 seconds into the second period. Talbot is 1-1-0 through three appearances (two starts) this year, allowing four goals on 58 shots.
