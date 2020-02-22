Flames' Cam Talbot: Stumbles against Bruins

Talbot surrendered four goals on 23 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Talbot had a 3-1 lead to protect after just 3:23 in the first period, but he leaked two more goals in the opening frame and another in the first minute of the second. That last goal would be it for the offense, which left Talbot with his third loss in his last five games. The 32-year-old dipped to 9-10-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 23 appearances. The Flames take to the road when they visit Detroit on Sunday.