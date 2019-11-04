Flames' Cam Talbot: Suffers another loss to Capitals
Talbot was beaten four times on 32 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Washington.
After dropping a 5-3 decision to the Capitals on Oct. 22, Talbot got a shot at redemption Sunday, but the Flames netminder suffered the same end result, dropping his record to 1-3-0 in 2019-20. The 32-year-old has been inconsistent to begin his tenure with the Flames, and until he finds more consistency in his game, Talbot should remain on fantasy benches.
