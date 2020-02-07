Flames' Cam Talbot: Surrenders three goals

Talbot saved 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Despite a quick tally from Sam Bennett in the first period, Talbot was playing from behind for most of the contest. The 32-year-old dropped to 7-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 19 appearances. Talbot has been a solid backup for David Rittich this year, but the former has now allowed nine goals in his last three appearances (two starts).