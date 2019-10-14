Flames' Cam Talbot: Surrenders three in season debut
Talbot yielded three goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
Talbot got off to a slow start, allowing goals to Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc in the first period, and by then the damage was done. A second-period shorthanded goal by Tomas Hertl confirmed Talbot's loss. The 32-year-old has plenty to prove after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, but he'll have to be better than he was in his season debut. Look for David Rittich to retake the crease Tuesday versus the Flyers.
