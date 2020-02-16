Flames' Cam Talbot: Takes loss in relief

Talbot surrendered three goals on 12 shots in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Talbot relieved David Rittich after Alexander Nylander's first tally in the second period. The Flames offense was good enough to get Rittich off the hook, leaving Talbot with the loss. The 32-year-old dropped to 8-9-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 21 appearances. Neither goalie has been hot lately, but interim head coach Geoff Ward may want to turn to Talbot on Monday against the Ducks after he posted a 44-save shutout against them Thursday.