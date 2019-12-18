Flames' Cam Talbot: Takes loss Tuesday
Talbot allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
Talbot gave up the pair over a span of 1:22 in the second period, and the Flames never got back into the game. The Penguins capped it with two empty-net tallies in the third. Talbot fell to 3-6-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 10 appearances. It'll likely be David Rittich in goal Thursday versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.