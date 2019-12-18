Flames' Cam Talbot: Takes loss Tuesday

Talbot allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Talbot gave up the pair over a span of 1:22 in the second period, and the Flames never got back into the game. The Penguins capped it with two empty-net tallies in the third. Talbot fell to 3-6-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 10 appearances. It'll likely be David Rittich in goal Thursday versus the Canadiens.