Flames' Cam Talbot: Taking on Boston
Talbot will guard the goal during Friday's home game versus the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Talbot wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Ducks, allowing four goals on 30 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his ninth win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will need to be far better in order to have a shot at securing a second straight victory Friday, as he'll be taking on a sizzling-hot Boston club that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.
