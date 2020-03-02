Flames' Cam Talbot: Tames Panthers for second shutout

Talbot turned aside all 38 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Florida fired double-digit shots at him in every period, but Talbot was more than up to the task. The 32-year-old now has two shutouts in his last five starts dating back to Feb. 13, and on the season Calgary's No. 2 netminder sports a respectable 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage.