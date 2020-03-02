Flames' Cam Talbot: Tames Panthers for second shutout
Talbot turned aside all 38 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.
Florida fired double-digit shots at him in every period, but Talbot was more than up to the task. The 32-year-old now has two shutouts in his last five starts dating back to Feb. 13, and on the season Calgary's No. 2 netminder sports a respectable 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.