Flames' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Monday afternoon
Talbot will defend the home net Monday versus the Ducks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
David Rittich was chased from the last start after letting up four goals on 15 shots, so he'll get a night off while Talbot gets some action. Talbot recorded a 44-save shutout in last Thursday's win over the Ducks, and he'll look to harness a similar effort in the matinee.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.