Flames' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Monday afternoon

Talbot will defend the home net Monday versus the Ducks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

David Rittich was chased from the last start after letting up four goals on 15 shots, so he'll get a night off while Talbot gets some action. Talbot recorded a 44-save shutout in last Thursday's win over the Ducks, and he'll look to harness a similar effort in the matinee.