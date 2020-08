Talbot will guard the crease versus the Jets on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot was barely tested in Game 1 on Saturday, as he faced just 18 shots in which he made 17 saves. The netminder is riding a four-game winning streak dating back to before the league went on hiatus and appears to have supplanted David Rittich as the No. 1 option for the Flames.