Flames' Cam Talbot: Tending twine Thursday

Talbot will defend the cage at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Despite a 1.79 GAA in his last three appearances, Talbot is still searching for his first win since Dec. 10 against the Coyotes. If the Ontario native can continue to perform well, he could pry a few starts away from David Rittich down the stretch, though he is unlikely to take over the No. 1 job.