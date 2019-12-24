Flames' Cam Talbot: Tough loss in Minnesota
Talbot stopped 31 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.
Minnesota's final goal was scored into an empty net. The 32-year-old played well and held the Wild off the scoresheet until early in the second period, but with the Flames being unable to solve Devan Dubnyk at the other end of the ice, Talbot had no margin for error. He now sports a 3-7-0 record through 11 outings with a 2.85 GAA and .913 save percentage.
