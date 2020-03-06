Play

Flames' Cam Talbot: Will take on Coyotes

Talbot will be between the pipes Friday against the Coyotes, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Talbot earned his way back into the crease with a pair of strong performances in his last two outings, surrendering a combined two goals to the Panthers and Blue Jackets on 58 shots. Arizona hasn't lit up the opposing net on the road (2.37 goals per game), so Talbot should have a decent chance to extend his winning streak to three.

More News
Our Latest Stories