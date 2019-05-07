Flames' Carl-Johan Lerby: Signs entry-level contract

Lerby inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Tuesday.

Lerby spent the 2018-19 season in Sweden playing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL, notching five goals and 21 points in 47 appearances. The 21-year-old will remain in his native Sweden for the 2019-20 campaign, but he'll join the Flames in 2020-21.