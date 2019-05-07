Flames' Carl-Johan Lerby: Signs entry-level contract
Lerby inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames on Tuesday.
Lerby spent the 2018-19 season in Sweden playing for the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL, notching five goals and 21 points in 47 appearances. The 21-year-old will remain in his native Sweden for the 2019-20 campaign, but he'll join the Flames in 2020-21.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...