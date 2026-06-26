Flames' Carson Carels: Big defender selected sixth overall

Carels was the sixth overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Carels had an eye-popping season as a 17-year old defender in the Western Hockey League. His 73 points, including 20 goals, in 58 games put him fourth on the scoring list from the blue line in the entire league, and his 32 power-play points (five goals, 27 assists) were second overall. Carels even made Team Canada for the World Juniors. He's big, skilled and physical. He skates well. And his shot is huge. Carels is the kind of number two defender that NHL coaches drool over. He won't deliver NHL offense like he did in junior. Instead, Carels profiles a bit like Ryan McDonagh or Jaccob Slavin, both of whom are defensive/shutdown stalwarts who can put up about 35-40 points in a great situation, deliver 125-140 blocks and will flirt with 80-100 hits, all while being an anchor on a Stanley Cup team. These are high-floor, moderate-ceiling guys -- Carels has the skill to outscore both of those guys, simply because of his ability to run the second power play.