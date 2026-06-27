Flames' Chase Harrington: Links up with Flames in Round 2

Harrington was the 36th overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Harrington recently completed his third season with WHL Spokane, completely changing his style of play in the process. He seemed to make a concerted effort to turn into a physical agitator, finishing with 105 PIM in 61 games after spending just 66 minutes in the box over his first 129 junior contests. Offensively, Harrington managed 28 goals and 57 points, a notable increase from the prior season, but by no means elite production. If nothing else, this grinding, competitive style he has come to embrace should help raise Harrington's professional floor. That is about all you can reasonably ask for from any prospect drafted outside the first round.