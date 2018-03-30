Flames' Chris Stewart: Pots goal against Blue Jackets

Stewart registered his first goal as a member of the Flames in Thursday's clash with Columbus.

Stewart started the 2017-18 strong, going so far as to earn time on Minnesota's top line. An extended slump saw him hit the trade block and he was shipped off to Calgary. The winger appears to have found his scoring touch with one goals and two helpers in his prior four contests. If he continue to perform well down the stretch, the 2006 first-round pick could offer some decent mid-range value in certain formats.