Flames' Chris Stewart: Sees limited minutes after joining Calgary

Stewart appeared in 54 total games in 2017-18 playing for both Minnesota and Calgary, scoring 16 points (10 goals, six assists) and recording 27 penalty minutes and 48 hits.

After skating for 79 games in 2016-17 for Minnesota it was mildly surprising to see Stewart hit the waiver wire, but there simply wasn't room for him on the wing as youngsters such as Luke Kunin (knee) and Jordan Greenway were being featured during the stretch run -- at least before Kunin's ACL tear. With Calgary, the 30-year-old was able to score a goal and two assists in seven games, but was also a healthy scratch for eight of 15 contests to close the season. Surprisingly, after having more than 60 penalty minutes five of the last six seasons, Stewart saw his physicality dip as he just recorded 27 penalty minutes, and only 48 hits. Stewart is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and if he doesn't return to Calgary, he should be able to find a bottom-six forward role somewhere in the league. After all, Stewart has a largely overlooked but useful skill set, as dating back to 2015-16 he's potted of 6 of his 7 shootout attempts and has a 42.9 career percentage.