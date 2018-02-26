Flames' Chris Stewart: Snatched off waiver wire
Stewart was claimed off waivers by the Stars on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Stewart played in a mere five of the Wild's previous 15 outings, so it wasn't a shock to see him land on waivers. Instead of heading to AHL Iowa, the winger will now join the Flames, where he will likely challenge Curtis Lazar and Troy Brouwer for ice time. With 13 points in 47 outings, the 29-year-old should be capable of recording a 10th consecutive 20-plus point campaign.
