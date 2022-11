Tanev notched an assist and blocked four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Tanev set up Trevor Lewis for an empty-net tally in the third period. The assist was Tanev's first point in five games since returning from an upper-body injury that kept him out of action for five contests. Offense remains a secondary concern for the 32-year-old -- he has two assists, 34 blocked shots, 13 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating through 13 appearances while playing in a defensive role.