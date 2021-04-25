Tanev produced an assist, six blocked shots and two shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Tanev earned the secondary assist on a Johnny Gaudreau goal in the final minute of the first period. The 31-year-old Tanev saw a game-high 28:01 of ice time after Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) exited early in the first period. A stronger defensive responsibility could fall to Tanev if Hanifin misses any additional time. Through 47 outings, Tanev has nine points, a plus-7 rating, 54 shots on net and 96 blocked shots.