Tanev blocked 10 shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The 10 blocks were a career high for Tanev, who is established as one of the top shot-blockers in the NHL. More impressively, he did that in his first game back from missing three with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has seven points, 75 blocks, 26 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 29 appearances this season. In his career, he's racked up 1,520 blocked shots over 746 contests, ranking 34th in league history since the stat was tracked beginning in 2005-06.