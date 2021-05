Tanev provided an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Tanev helped out on the second of Matthew Tkachuk's two goals Wednesday. The 31-year-old Tanev completed his second consecutive campaign without missing a game. The defenseman recorded 12 points, 107 blocked shots, 66 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in his first season with the Flames after signing a four-year deal last October.