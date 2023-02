Tanev notched an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Tanev has three helpers and six blocked shots over his last two games. The 33-year-old defenseman doesn't often produce enough offense to help in standard fantasy formats, but he can go on short runs of success. He has 11 points, 42 shots on net, 93 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 44 outings this season.