Tanev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Tanev kept a puck in at the blue line and set up MacKenzie Weegar's first tally as a Flame in the second period. The assist was Tanev's first point in six games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him three contests. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to six helpers, 28 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 30 appearances. Saturday was just the second time all season he failed to block a shot.