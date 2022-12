Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

This was Tanev's second assist in as many games and his fourth helper in the last eight. The 32-year-old has five assists, 47 blocked shots, 19 hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 contests. Point production is often limited for the veteran defenseman, but he can be a boost in deep formats that reward blocks.